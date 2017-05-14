Ticket scalpers profiting from pre-sale Ed Sheeran tickets

Tickets to Ed Sheeran's highly anticipated New Zealand concerts are being sold on a ticket re-sale website for inflated prices by those wanting to make a quick profit.

Ticket scalpers have taken advantage of pre-sale tickets that went on sale earlier this week for the British singer's Auckland concert by buying tickets and re-selling them for more than $200 on the controversial site, Viagogo.

The website is currently selling a ticket for the south upper tier at Mount Smart Stadium for $805.51, while the most expensive A reserve ticket is being sold for $480.

Ticketmaster, the site which is responsible for selling tickets to the singer's concert are selling tickets priced between $69 to $159.

The tour management company bringing Ed Sheeran to New Zealand next year announced extra shows yesterday after thousands of fans snapped up the entire pre-sale allocation for his Auckland and Dunedin concerts.

The singer is set to perform in Auckland on 24, 25, 26 March next year, as well as 29, 30 March at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium.