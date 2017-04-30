Tibetan PM in exile touches down for his first New Zealand visit

Tibet’s Prime Minister-in-exile has touched down in Auckland this afternoon to a warm welcome from Tibetans living in New Zealand. .

More than 30 Tibetans, most in traditional dress, were at the airport to meet Dr Lobsang Sangay on his first ever visit to New Zealand.



Dr Sangay is in his second term as Tibet’s political leader in exile and is based in India.

He was elected in 2011 after the Dalai Lama stood down from political duties.