Thunderstorms, strong winds could hit upper and central North Island today

MetService is warning that parts of the country can expect thunderstorms from this afternoon, with some of those possibly severe.

Stormy day over Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

Heavy Rain Watches have issued for several areas from this afternoon, including in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, northern Manawatu, and Tasman.

MetService said a strong front will move in from the north this afternoon and evening, with a moderate risk of thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail and strong winds.

There was also a low risk of damaging winds in excess of 110km/h, as well as small tornadoes.

Northland should see the first of the storm from late this afternoon, while Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Taranaki will see it start this evening.

Tasman could see the storms coming in from later tonight.