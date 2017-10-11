Thunderstorms strike central North Island following Central Otago's deluge

Thunderstorms are hitting the central North Island this afternoon and MetService says they're expected to continue into the evening.

Source: 1 NEWS

The forecaster has a severe thunderstorm watch in place for Taumarunui, Taupo, Taihape, inland parts of Taranaki, Whanganui hill country, Manawatu, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa.

It says there's a risk some of the thunderstorms could become severe producing localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour, especially around the ranges.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause flash flooding and may lead to slips and hazardous driving conditions, MetService warns.

Severe thunderstorms could also hit Marlborough, Nelson and the Canterbury High Country.

The storms could bring heavy rainfall, large hailstones and wind gusts of 110 kilometres per hour.

The Central Otago town of Roxburgh has already been left with no electricity or running water and slips and slit on roads after more than 40mm of rain in three hours from mid-afternoon yesterday.