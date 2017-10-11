 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Thunderstorms strike central North Island following Central Otago's deluge

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Thunderstorms are hitting the central North Island this afternoon and MetService says they're expected to continue into the evening.

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Source: 1 NEWS

The forecaster has a severe thunderstorm watch in place for Taumarunui, Taupo, Taihape, inland parts of Taranaki, Whanganui hill country, Manawatu, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa.

It says there's a risk some of the thunderstorms could become severe producing localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour, especially around the ranges. 

Rainfall of this intensity can cause flash flooding and may lead to slips and hazardous driving conditions, MetService warns.

Severe thunderstorms could also hit Marlborough, Nelson and the Canterbury High Country.

The storms could bring heavy rainfall, large hailstones and wind gusts of 110 kilometres per hour.

Roxburgh is in mop-up mode after 40mm of rain in three hours yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Central Otago town of Roxburgh has already been left with no electricity or running water and slips and slit on roads after more than 40mm of rain in three hours from mid-afternoon yesterday.

MetService says warm temperatures, sea breezes and humidity are combining to form thunderstorms during the afternoons and evenings for inland areas of both the North and South Islands.

The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.
Source: Kelly Muir

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.

Watch: Young Tongan fans march through central Auckland over controversial RLWC decision - 'The truth is all that matters'


2
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

01:15
3
The video was posted to their recruitment Facebook page in order to increase diverse staff numbers.

NZ police's 'entertaining police recruitment video' goes viral

00:44
4
Officially it was a protest, but Tonga fans were certainly celebrating they RLWC team’s effort in Auckland.

Watch: Tonga league fans break into beautiful song as they turn Aotea Square steps into sea of red


5
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

Jacinda Adern describes her highlight as "a really postive feeling."

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern faces questions from the media after Cabinet meeting

Tune it to the 1 NEWS NOW live stream as the PM takes questions.

00:36

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland

When police asked the for the fan's daughter's flag pole, she called their tactics "racist over-policing".


00:22
Roxburgh is in mop-up mode after 40mm of rain in three hours yesterday.

Watch: Roxburgh road inundated with muddy water and silt after Otago deluge

The surge of water uprooted a tree in town of Roxburgh and caused quite the scene for onlookers.

05:10
Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale

Judges Nadia Lim and Ray McVinnie on tonight's massive MKR finale It's do or die for the final teams on the TV cooking show.


Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford says if it hadn't been a brown team playing England, the referee would have sent the decision upstairs.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 