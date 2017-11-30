Thunderstorms possible today across large swathes of North Island

Thunderstorms are likely over a large part of the North Island from this afternoon and some of the south - and some of the downpours could be severe.

A composite image showing a MetService forecast map for thunderstorms on November 30, with an approaching storm front over Auckland in the background. Source: MetService/1 NEWS composite

MetService's thunderstorm outlook indicates a high risk of storms from the afternoon and evening around the centre of the North Island.

There is also a moderate risk of some of those storms becoming severe from South Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty down to Taranaki and Taihape, as well as the ranges near Gisborne.

Rainfall rates could reach up to 25mm per hour in parts, with the possibility of downpours of up to 40mm per hour, and hail could also be generated.