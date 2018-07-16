Thunderstorms possible in many parts today as northwesterly flow follows the weekend's downpours

Thunderstorms are possible along the western coasts of both islands today as an unstable northwesterly flow moves in.

MetService says there is a moderate chance of thunderstorms, potentially bringing hail up to 15mm, from Cape Reinga south to Taranaki in the morning, as well the length of the South Island's western coastline.

There is a low chance the storms will make their way further inland to areas like Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato and Nelson.

In the afternoon, the moderate risk extends to the Kapiti Coast, and remains along the western coast of the South Island.

The risk of storms will drop away to only a low risk after midday in Northland and the Auckland region.

Elsewhere, most of the weather warnings issued for various parts of the country in regards to the weekends' heavy rain and wind have now been lifted.

Slips are still affecting a number of roads after yesterday's downpours, and motorists are advised to check the latest NZTA travel map before setting out.