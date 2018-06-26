 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Thunderstorms possible for Auckland as snow closes roads, prompts warnings around South Island

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Various roads have been closed in the South Island after snow caused disruptions. 

Warnings are in place for all alpine passes, and drivers are urged to carry chains.
Source: Breakfast

Black ice has also caused issues, with warnings issues to travellers to take care while driving. 

MetService has issued a thunderstorm outlook for this morning for Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taranaki, Kāpiti, Horowhenua, west Nelson and Buller, with winds of 110km/h possible.

The Desert Rd has also closed. 

Motorists are warned it could snow on the North Island’s Desert Road.
Source: 1 NEWS

For more information on road closures, click here

TVNZ 1 Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean discussed another brutal winter's night.
Source: Breakfast

Closures:

SH7 Hanmer Turnoff to Springs Junction (Lewis Pass)

SH87 Outram to Middlemarch

SH93 Clinton to Mataura

SH94 Hollyford to Milford Sound

SH8 Crowell to Omarama 

SH1 Desert Rd

Snow-covered Arthur's Pass

Snow-covered Arthur's Pass

Source: NZTA

Crown Range

Warnings:

Warnings are in place for all the alpine passes. Chains are essential.
SH1 Gore to Waipahi
SH6 Cromwell to Gibbston
Sh83 Kurow to Omarama – Black ice warning
SH8 Twizel to Omarama – Black ice warning

Keep up to date with the latest weather news on the 1 NEWS NOW weather page.

Related

Transport

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
Piutau tied the knot with Lineti Latu in Auckland over the weekend.

Watch: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

2

Live stream: Breakfast

01:01
3
The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Watch: Winston Peters uses Latin phrase while answering question on Simon Bridges' comments about PM's baby - 'Res ipsa loquitur'

00:13
4
The video has caused outrage among animal rights groups.

Footage of man sending stunned possum flying off Waimate farm fence with hay-maker punch divides internet - 'What a big man'


03:13
5

Pair of Kiwi travellers sound the alarm after two New Zealand banks sell them expired British currency

00:32
Warnings are in place for all alpine passes, and drivers are urged to carry chains.

Thunderstorms possible for Auckland as snow closes roads, prompts warnings around South Island

The Desert Rd in the central North Island is also shut.


00:13
The video has caused outrage among animal rights groups.

Footage of man sending stunned possum flying off Waimate farm fence with hay-maker punch divides internet - 'What a big man'

Others have defended his actions.

01:47
Motorists are warned it could snow on the North Island’s Desert Road.

Icy blast set to engulf much of New Zealand bringing snow, heavy rain, thunder, hail and gales to various areas

Winter made its presence felt on roads across the South Island today and the whole country is now poised for a blast.


01:01
The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

Watch: Winston Peters uses Latin phrase while answering question on Simon Bridges' comments about PM's baby - 'Res ipsa loquitur'

The Acting Prime Minister was asked about Mr Bridges Radio Hauraki interview at a post-Cabinet address today.

00:18
The blaze broke out at the Ambassador Theatre in Point Chevalier.

Watch: Fire fighters on crane battle blaze at old movie theatre in Auckland

The fire is reportedly at the Ambassador Theatre in Point Chevalier.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 