Thunderstorms possible for Auckland as snow closes roads, prompts warnings around South Island

Various roads have been closed in the South Island after snow caused disruptions.
Black ice has also caused issues, with warnings issues to travellers to take care while driving.
MetService has issued a thunderstorm outlook for this morning for Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taranaki, Kāpiti, Horowhenua, west Nelson and Buller, with winds of 110km/h possible.
The Desert Rd has also closed.
Closures:
SH7 Hanmer Turnoff to Springs Junction (Lewis Pass)
SH87 Outram to Middlemarch
SH93 Clinton to Mataura
SH94 Hollyford to Milford Sound
SH8 Crowell to Omarama
SH1 Desert Rd
Snow-covered Arthur's Pass
Source: NZTA
Crown Range
Warnings:
Warnings are in place for all the alpine passes. Chains are essential.
SH1 Gore to Waipahi
SH6 Cromwell to Gibbston
Sh83 Kurow to Omarama – Black ice warning
SH8 Twizel to Omarama – Black ice warning
