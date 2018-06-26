Thunderstorms possible for Auckland as snow closes roads, prompts warnings around South Island

Various roads have been closed in the South Island after snow caused disruptions.

Black ice has also caused issues, with warnings issues to travellers to take care while driving.

MetService has issued a thunderstorm outlook for this morning for Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taranaki, Kāpiti, Horowhenua, west Nelson and Buller, with winds of 110km/h possible.

The Desert Rd has also closed.

Closures:

SH7 Hanmer Turnoff to Springs Junction (Lewis Pass)

SH87 Outram to Middlemarch

SH93 Clinton to Mataura

SH94 Hollyford to Milford Sound

SH8 Crowell to Omarama

SH1 Desert Rd

Snow-covered Arthur's Pass Source: NZTA

Crown Range

Warnings: