Thunderstorms a possibility for central North Island today with Saturday shaping up to be fine

The wild weather that battered the South Island yesterday has largely passed, and ex-tropical cyclone Fehi has now moved away to the southeast.

As another low moves up the South Island today and heavy rain should clear the North Island by lunchtime.

A heavy rain warning is on its last legs for the Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Gisborne Ranges in place till 9am this morning.

An extra layer will be needed in the south of the South Island today, as clouds and a few showers will have temperatures peaking in the mid teens.

Christchurch is forecast for a high of 18 degrees with showers expected.

Dunedin will have a high of 15 degrees and be cloudy with a few showers, but fine spells increasing from afternoon.

Queenstown will likewise be cloudy with showers that will clear during the afternoon, with a high of 15 degrees.

There will be a rainy start for people on the West Coast this morning with temperatures around 20 degrees for most areas.

Nelson will also face rain for most of the day, clearing in the evening, with a high of 21 degrees.

Timaru and Ashburton are set to peak at 17 degrees, with gusty southwesterly winds dying down before lunch.

For the North Island, early rain will clear as strong northerlies ease over the east.

Hastings and Gisborne are set for a sticky 27 degrees.

It will be 21 degrees in Wellington, with rain expected around midday.

There will be rain with possible downpours and thunderstorms across the central North Island, but conditions are expected to improve throughout the day, and be sunny for most of Friday afternoon.

Auckland will be a warm 24 degrees sunny spells and isolated showers.

Whangarei will be sunny with a high of 24 degrees.

Tauranga will also be hot and sunny, with a high of 26 degrees, and Napier will be a sweaty 28 degrees.