 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Thunderstorms likely for much for the north this evening and tomorrow morning

share

Source:

1 NEWS

MetService says thunderstorms are likely across a large part of the North Island this evening and tomorrow morning, as well as the far south tomorrow.

A map showing the likelihood of thunderstorms over New Zealand on June 4 and 5 2018, according to MetService.

A map showing the likelihood of thunderstorms over New Zealand on June 4 and 5 2018, according to MetService.

Source: MetService

Several troughs will move onto the island from the northeast this afternoon, continuing to bring heavy localised downpours and possible hail until midday tomorrow.

The storms are most likely to hit Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty this afternoon, with a lesser chance of them making their way inland to parts of Waikato, Rotorua, Taupo and the East Cape.

Rain (file picture).

Rain (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Tomorrow morning, Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and East Cape have a good chance of seeing storms, with a lesser chance in Northland, Waikato and East Cape.

The storms could bring rain intensities of up to 25mm per hour, MetService saiuid, as well as winds gusting up to 90kmh.

Southland and Fiordland are also at risk of seeing thunderstorms tomorrow morning, including small hail and heavy rain.

For a full forecast for your area see our weather page here.

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
The residents were rescued by helicopter after retreating to the roof of their home.

Aerial video: Family 'lost everything' before being airlifted to safety in devastating overnight flooding near Tolaga Bay


00:12
2
Watch: Clever port worker catches a good size snapper through a whole in the wharf

Watch: Clever port worker catches himself a decent sized snapper through a hole in the wharf in Auckland

3
A red and silver Mitsubishi Pajero similar to the one being sought by police.

SUV stolen in Auckland with 4-year-old in the back

4
Rain (file picture).

Thunderstorms likely for much for the north this evening and tomorrow morning

00:26
5

Erupting volcano leaves at least 6 people dead and many injured in Guatemala

They have been around for 40 years and certainly haven't lost their charm.

Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

See all of those recognised in this year's awards.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice," Hansen said.

Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.

11:07
Synopsis: Corin Dann with this extended interview with Climate Change Minister James Shaw

Meat consumers could have 'immediate impact' on climate change by reducing intake by one meal a week - Shaw

Climate Minister James Shaw said carbon footprints could be reduced by Kiwis eating one less meat meal per week.

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 