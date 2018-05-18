Thunderstorms likely for much for the north this evening and tomorrow morning

MetService says thunderstorms are likely across a large part of the North Island this evening and tomorrow morning, as well as the far south tomorrow.

A map showing the likelihood of thunderstorms over New Zealand on June 4 and 5 2018, according to MetService. Source: MetService

Several troughs will move onto the island from the northeast this afternoon, continuing to bring heavy localised downpours and possible hail until midday tomorrow.

The storms are most likely to hit Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty this afternoon, with a lesser chance of them making their way inland to parts of Waikato, Rotorua, Taupo and the East Cape.

Rain (file picture). Source: istock.com

Tomorrow morning, Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and East Cape have a good chance of seeing storms, with a lesser chance in Northland, Waikato and East Cape.

The storms could bring rain intensities of up to 25mm per hour, MetService saiuid, as well as winds gusting up to 90kmh.

Southland and Fiordland are also at risk of seeing thunderstorms tomorrow morning, including small hail and heavy rain.