 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter parts of the North Island today

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Thunderstorms bringing large hail and damaging winds are possible parts of the western North Island today, MetService says.

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.
Source: Breakfast

The worst of the storms are expecting to come in from the west, hitting the western Manawatu, Taranaki, the western Waikato and north to about Raglan.

These storms could bring downpours of more than 25mm per hour, damaging wind gusts of more than 110kmh and large hail more than 20mm in diameter, Metservice said.

Lesser, but still serious storms, will make their way further inland and further north, possibly affecting Auckland, Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Taupo, Palmerston North and the Kapiti Coast.

A few storms may make it across to the eastern side of the North Island, affecting East Cape, the Hawke's Bay ranges, Wairarapa and Wellington.

MetService maps showing forecast thunderstorms over New Zealand on May 25, 2018.

MetService maps showing forecast thunderstorms over New Zealand on May 25, 2018.

Source: MetService

In the South Island, the western parts of Nelson Tasman and northern West Coast have a moderate risk of storms, while there is a low risk for the rest of the West Coast, Stewart Island, Southland, Marlborough, Kaikoura and the northern Canterbury area.

Later today, a moderate risk of thunderstorms will remain across a large part of the North Island, including Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato, Taranaki, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Central Plateau and Manawatu - a low risk will remain for the rest of the North Island.

Any thunderstorms this afternoon in the South Island are likely to be along the eastern coast.

Road snow warnings are currently in place for the Desert Road, Lewis Pass, Arthur's Pass, Porter's Pass, Haast Pass, Lindis Pass and Milford Road.

The Crown Range road, Lewis Pass and Arthur's Pass are closed to traffic.

For a full forecast for your region, see our weather page here.

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:58
1

Watch: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Government decides on M bovis plan

03:37
2
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

3

Liam Gallagher meets up with estranged daughter Molly for the first time

00:59
4
Gerry Brownlee was being admonished by Trevor Mallard when Ms Bennett interjected and was asked to leave.

Watch as National deputy Paula Bennett ordered out of Parliament by Speaker, a day after storming out of House


5

Ngapuhi elder Kingi Taurua dies after a short illness

01:53
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter parts of the North Island today

The worst of the storms are expecting to come in from the west.

00:45
General Fiyah - real name Lotima Pome'e - handed over the mic to cousin Lopeti Pome'e.

'Wassup people!' General Fiyah's young cousin Lopeti has a say during the Vodafone Pacific Music Awards

General Fiyah - real name Lotima Pome'e - won two awards at the awards last night, including Best Song for 'Here To Stay', and the People's Choice Award.

01:30
Rex Hawke was just 17, and like 221 others, was arrested on May 25 1978 in one of NZ's largest police operations.

Day of reflection for protestors and police on 40th anniversary of Bastion Point arrests - 'Our kaupapa was passive resistance'

On May 25 1978 hundreds of police marched on the headland in Auckland to end 17 months of occupation.

00:36
Mr Trump said the decision was due to "tremendous anger and hostility" in a recent North Korean statement.

'Tremendous setback' - President Trump cancels summit with Kim Jong Un, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea

Trump said in a letter to Kim released by the White House that he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."


00:53

Panel recommends nurses get immediate three per cent pay rise and one-off $2,000 sum

The nurses' union says the pay offer doesn't enable parity with secondary school teachers until late in the piece.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 