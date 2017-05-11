 

Thunderstorms forecast for top of North Island as heavy rain, strong winds set to hit much of NZ today and tomorrow

The top of the North Island can expect severe thunderstorms today and tomorrow as a front bringing heavy rain makes its way across the country from the west. 

MetService issued a Severe Thunderstom Watch this afternoon for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty which is valid until 3pm tomorrow. 

"These severe thunderstorms and/or downpours are expected to produce rainfall rates of 25 to 40mm per hour or possibly more," according to MetService. 

Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest forecast
Source: Breakfast

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas and may also lead to slips.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

Weather Watches have been issued for heavy rain being possible in Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Waikato, Waitomo, Coromandel, Taumarunui, Taupo, Taihape, Tararua, Wairarapa, Taranaki, Wanganui, Kapiti, Wellington, Marlborough, Buller and Westland.

Some of those areas are likely to receive rain until late today, with intensities possibly reaching warning level.

Strong winds approaching gale-force are also possible ahead of the front in those areas.

Waikato Regional Council is watching rain and river levels closely, as "localised downpours are possible across the entire region".

Rick Liefting, the leader of Waikato Regional Council's hazards team, said catchments are still saturated in many places after recent severe weather which could add to flooding-related risks and accumulation of surface water. 

"However, council staff are confident that flood management schemes will handle the forecast rainfall," Mr Liefting said in a statement this afternoon. 

As for cyclone activity, Donna has now weakened to a tropical low and is moving away from New Caledonia, with its remnants expected to pass New Zealand to the northeast on Friday.

The rain band moving through from the west will continue to move east across the country on Friday before bumping into ex-cyclone Donna out at sea, which will also be pushed a little closer to New Zealand by a large high pressure system east of New Zealand.

Skies should clear by mid-evening tomorrow and all current projections show the ex-cyclone is not likely to impact New Zealand.

A MetService rain prediction map for 6am on Friday, showing the remnants of Donna to the northeast of the country as a front pushes through from the west.

A MetService rain prediction map for 6am on Friday, showing the remnants of Donna to the northeast of the country as a front pushes through from the west.

Source: MetService

Saturday and Sunday are looking very promising, with a high-pressure system moving on to much of the country.

