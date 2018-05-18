Thunderstorms forecast to hit North Island tomorrow

A front moving onto the North Island from the west tomorrow has a moderate chance of bringing thunderstorms and heavy downpours, MetService says.

The wet weather is due after midnight Saturday, with Auckland likely to be hit with heavy rain sometime between 6-8am.

Hamilton is also in the firing line, with the rain due there a little later around 8am.

The thunderstorms are most likely between Waitomo and South Auckland, and heading into the evening the rain should be affecting much of the upper North Island.

The thunderstorms are expected to continue into the afternoon in some places, with a moderate risk between New Plymouth, inland to Hamilton and north to Auckland and as far north as Whangarei.