Thunderstorms, flooding cause havoc around Wellington

Wild weather overnight has caused flooding and havoc on the streets of Wellington.

Lightning (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Both lanes on Mana Esplanade are flooded and Fire and Emergency New Zealand is at the scene.

The majority of Porirua CBD is flooded however cars can get through very slowly.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the capital.

Wellington trains have also resumed this morning after a number of cancellations due to power outages caused by the wild weather.

Metlink says power was switched off to the whole Wellington network due to safety concerns, with wild weather causing damage to several substations.

Buses are still replacing train services between Taita and Upper Hutt, according to the Metlink website.

The Kāpiti line and Johnsonville lines are operating as usual.