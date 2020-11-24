Thunderstorms expected to pound North Island, with flash flooding possible

There's a risk of flash flooding as thunderstorms and heavy rain is expected to pound the North Island.

Drenching downpour rain storm water is overflowing off the tile shingle roof. Source: istock.com

MetService says downpours and thunderstorms are likely to affect Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki and Taihape through to 8pm.

Downpours of 25mm-40mm are forecast for some places as the stormy weather takes hold from mid-morning, with warnings in place for Bay of Plenty and Taranaki north of Eltham, including the mountain.

MetService says rainfall this heavy can cause surface flooding and flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

The upper South Island won't escape the wet weather, with the Kaikōura Coast and Takaka Hill and Arthur Range areas under a heavy rain watch.