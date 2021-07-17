TODAY |

Thunderstorms and heavy rain to move north as more systems move in

Source:  1 NEWS

Wild weather has forced residents of multiple South Island towns to evacuate as a large system spread its way across Australia and into New Zealand today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are several other connected systems still to arrive. Source: 1 NEWS

However, the severe rain bands have mostly moved towards the north-east, according to weather presenter Erin Conroy. She added that several connected systems have yet to arrive.

Wind and rain warnings currently in place are slowly expiring this afternoon and overnight tonight, with the red warning expiring for Buller at 3am.

Thunder, lightning and rain during summer storm. Source: istock.com

Periods of heavy – though less severe – rain is expected, particularly north of Taihape, while Buller will see just light rain.

Heavy rain will also ease along the top of the South Island until further falls arrive in the evening.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In Nelson residents are being urged to stay safe. Source: 1 NEWS

Meanwhile, thunder and lightning storms have been forecast to hit Taranaki, with the potential to also hit Wellington over the next 24 hours.

New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: Taukei'aho scores in ABs debut as lead continues to grow
2
Kiwi athletes frustrated with NZ Olympic Committee over selection criteria
3
Thunderstorms and heavy rain to move north as more systems move in
4
Is Labour funding the Mongrel Mob? What you need to know
5
Drone footage captures swollen river flowing under SH1 bridge in Marlborough
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man rescued after campervan engulfed by Motueka river

Body found in search for Wellington man reported missing last week

Towns cut off amid wild weather; Marlborough declares emergency

Judith Collins: Govt needs to act on farmers' frustrations