Thunderstorms and heavy rain to move north as more systems move in

Wild weather has forced residents of multiple South Island towns to evacuate as a large system spread its way across Australia and into New Zealand today.

However, the severe rain bands have mostly moved towards the north-east, according to weather presenter Erin Conroy. She added that several connected systems have yet to arrive.

Wind and rain warnings currently in place are slowly expiring this afternoon and overnight tonight, with the red warning expiring for Buller at 3am.

Periods of heavy – though less severe – rain is expected, particularly north of Taihape, while Buller will see just light rain.

Heavy rain will also ease along the top of the South Island until further falls arrive in the evening.

