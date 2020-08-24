TODAY |

Thunderstorms and downpours possible across much of the North Island

Source:  1 NEWS

MetService says thunderstorms and heavy rain downpours are possible across large parts of the North Island today, as well as the top of the South Island.

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has this 7am, August 24 update. Source: Breakfast

The forecaster's latest thunderstorm outlook suggests that rain intensities of 10-25mm per hour could be seen in some places, as well as hail and strong winds of around 100km/h.

Before midday, there is a moderate risk of storms in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki, the Bay of Plenty, and parts of Marlborough and Nelson.

This afternoon, the likelihood is greatest in Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Taupō and the Kapiti coast.

For a full forecast for your region, see our weather page here.

