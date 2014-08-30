Thunderstorms, 110kmh winds expected today in Auckland, Northland and Waikato

Thunderstorms, possible hail and strong winds are forecast along the length of the country's western coast today.

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService said there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms throughout the morning almost the length of the west coast - from Northland all the way south to Fiordland.

"The country will be affected by an unstable showery southwesterly flow with embedded troughs during the second half of Monday," MetService said in its thunderstorm outlook.

Areas affected include Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki possibly the Kapiti Coast, Tasman, West Coast and northern Fiordland.

The storms could bring winds gusting to 110kmh as well as bouts of heavy rain.

By the afternoon, the risk of storms remains strong on the western coast of the North Island around Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki and Fiordland.

Road snowfall warnings are also in place today for the Desert Road, Lewis Pass, Arthur's Pass, Haast Pass, Lindis Pass, Crown Range Road and Milford Road.