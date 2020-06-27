Thunderstorm warnings in place as wild weather continues to slam North Island

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place for many regions this evening and overnight as wild weather continues to slam the North Island.

The MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in place from 1-11pm for the Coromandel, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Gisborne.

The warnings come after tornadoes hit several parts of Auckland as well as Papamoa, near Tauranga this morning and overnight causing damage to trees and buildings.

The MetServices is warning small tornadoes are a possibility along with strong wind gusts and downpours of 25-35mm per hour in the Rotorua and Gisborne region as an unstable airmass with embedded troughs moving across the upper North Island.

It warns strong wind gusts can cause some structural damage to trees and power lines and may make driving hazardous in some places.

The intensity of rainfall forecast may also lead to flash flooding and slips.

A heavy rain watch remains in place for Bay of Plenty today until 9pm and for Southland and eastern Otago tomorrow from 2pm until 2am.

There are no road snowfall warnings.

