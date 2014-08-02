TODAY |

Thunder, rain and possible tornadoes forecast for today

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and even possible tornadoes could hit parts of the country today, MetService warns.

The forecaster has issued an orange-level weather warning, its highest, due to heavy rain affecting the west and north of the South Island, as well as the Bay of Plenty.

There will also likely be a period of very strong winds in parts of central and southern New Zealand.

Thunderstorms are also possible in the northern half of the North Island this afternoon and into the evening.

The MetService thunderstorm outlook for Tuesday, May 28.
The MetService thunderstorm outlook for Tuesday, May 28. Source: MetService

Those storms could also hit Taranaki, the Kapiti Coast and Nelson Tasman regions, as well as on the West Coast.

MetService has warned that there is a risk of small tornadoes forming off the coast of Kapiti tonight.

For up to date weather warnings, see the MetService site, or check the 1 NEWS weather section here for your local forecast.

A generic tornado.

    NEWS weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest update. Source: 1 NEWS
