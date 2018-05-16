 

Thunder and rain warnings in place for Waikato, Taranaki, Nelson and Marlborough

A heavy rain and thunder warning is in place today for parts of the country stretching from the Waikato to Taranaki and including Nelson and Malborough.

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.
Source: Breakfast

MetService says thunderstorms could be severe in Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taranaki with the possibility of localised small tornadoes.

Downpours in these areas could also cause flash flooding with warnings in place through to early afternoon.

The same thunder and rain warnings are in place for the Nelson region and northern Marlborough through to early afternoon. 

