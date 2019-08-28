Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother

The Breakfast team was reduced to tears this morning as they farewelled newsreader and friend Daniel Faitaua.

Faitaua wrapped up his last day on the show this morning before he embarks on his new role as 1 NEWS' Europe correspondent.

In an emotional sign-off, the presenter of three years on the TVNZ1 programme paid tribute to his brother, who is dying of cancer, as well as the rest of his family at at home and at TVNZ.

He's cried a lot this week, he admitted, explaining that it is a bittersweet farewell.

"It has been an amazing, amazing ride and even though my brother says goodbye, for me I just want to say thank you, thank you for tuning in every morning," he told viewers.

"What an adventure we're going to have."

Breakfast co-host John Campbell credited Faitaua, who has dreamed of the role in Europe since studying journalism 11 years ago, for his heart, energy and decency he brought to the show.

"Boy it's been a treat working with you," he said. "You are a beautiful, bright, big-hearted, generous man."

It was Matty McLean, though, who kicked off the tears as he recalled how the pair met during their studies.

"I was there at broadcasting school when you had your boy, your first boy - there's three of them now and they're big boys," McLean said, reminiscing. "We worked together in Wellington, we worked together on Breakfast as junior reporters."

He said it won't be the same not sitting next to his mate every morning, but wished him well in going to London.

"It's the adventure of a lifetime."

Faitaua will take over for reporter Joy Reid as she finishes up her tenure as 1 NEWS' Europe correspondent.