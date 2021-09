At Alert Level 3, the Government allows members of the public to surf and it seems even dogs are taking advantage of the new freedom.

James Grigg from Wellington had just finished watching the 1pm Covid-19 daily update when he decided to go for a walk to his local beach Lyall Bay.

“I just noticed there was a dog on as surfboard, so I started filming, people were loving it,” he said.

Grigg said it’s the first time he’s ever seen a dog on a surfboard.