Three youths in custody after person gets on Auckland train with firearm

Source:  1 NEWS

Three youths have been taken into custody after a person was seen allegedly getting on to a train with a firearm in Auckland this afternoon.

A person was seen getting onto a train heading west from Morningside at around 4pm, a police spokesperson earlier told 1 NEWS.

"As a precaution police briefly stopped trains heading in both directions and we have searched those trains," the spokesperson said.

"There were no threats made against any person nor was the firearm presented."

Three youths were located and taken into custody by police shortly afterwards, another police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS. 

"The firearm is an imitation firearm," the spokesperson said. 

"The three people are all youth and will likely be dealt with via youth aid."

Armed police were deployed at Mt Albert train station as a precaution.

The trains have since resumed services.

