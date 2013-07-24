Three youths arrested over Hawke's Bay liquor store robbery

Source:NZN
Hawke's Bay police have arrested three youths over the aggravated robbery of a Havelock North liquor store and say they seeking others who were involved.
The Big Barrel Liquor Store was robbed on Sunday and the arrests were made today.
The three are due to appear in court in Hastings next Wednesday charged with aggravated robbery.
Police say they want to identify another youth who was part of the incident.
They also want to locate the driver of a silver Honda Jazz or Honda Fit, which the offenders got into when they fled the scene.
