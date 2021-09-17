Three-year-old twins and seven-year-old killed in Timaru home

Police have confirmed the three people found dead at a Timaru property on Thursday were all children under the age of 10.

Police outside a Timaru home where three children were killed Source: 1 NEWS

Superintendent John Price, Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin and Detective Inspector Scott Anderson fronted media outside the Timaru Police Station on Friday afternoon.

All children were siblings, two aged three years old and one aged seven years old.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Another person, believed to be a woman, was hospitalised in a stable condition.

Those involved had recently arrived from South Africa and had only been out of managed isolation in the past week.

Emergency services were called to the property after a person who arrived at the Queen Street address called police, according to Price.

Anderson said the investigation is still its early stages and police are working to notify the next of kin.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's understood those affected had a "small network of friends" in New Zealand, but all family is based overseas, said Price.

The names of the victims are not yet able to be released.

Inspector Dave Gaskin noted it was another blow for the community of Timaru, so soon after the car crash that killed several teenagers just north of the town.

"This is yet another tragically sad event for the residents of Timaru and people in the community will be feeling it," he added.

Police are providing support to those close to the victims and urge anyone from the community needing help to come forward.

A neighbour told 1News they saw the woman being helped into an ambulance around the time of the incident.

Emergency services were called to the residential address shortly after 10pm on Thursday night where all three children were found dead on arrival.

No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.