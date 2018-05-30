 

Three women working at police headquarters say they left after alleged bullying by Wally Haumaha

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

As investigations into the appointment process of Wally Haumaha as deputy police commissioner continue, it has emerged that three women working on a joint justice project reportedly left because of Mr Haumaha's alleged bullying of them at work.

The three women were employed as policy analysts and were working in the Māori, Pacific, Ethnic Services division run by Mr Haumaha at the Police National Headquarters in Wellington when the alleged bullying took place.

A report by the NZ Herald states the women were excited to be working on a cross-sector project to improve "justice outcomes" for Māori which began in October 2015.

However, the excitement soon abated, with a number of alleged bullying incidents taking place between the women and Mr Haumaha that reportedly saw them leaving the Police National Headquarters in June 2016, to continue working on the project at another location.

"Haumaha gave little support and value to the work being done by us and instead belittled our efforts publicly on several occasions," one of the women, who does not wish to be named, told the NZ Herald.

Speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister during Question Time today, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the allegations would be looked into as part of the inquiry into Mr Haumaha's appointment process as deputy commissioner of police.

"I can assure the member that we will be following up with chief executives of those agencies on the allegations that have been made in the NZ Herald article," Mr Robertson said, replying to a question from National MP Paula Bennett on the issue.

All three women reportedly told their managers of the bullying but were never asked to make a formal complaint on the issue. The Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement "immediately" contacted the Justice Ministry and Corrections to request more information on behalf of the police and he advised that the staff involved could make a complaint if they wished.

"No further information or complaints were forthcoming to Mr Clement from the agencies," a police spokeswoman told the NZ Herald.

"In the absence of any formal complaint, or further information, the matter was unable to be taken further and therefore not escalated to the Commissioner.

"Police take allegations of bullying seriously. However substantiated information is required about allegations before any follow up actions can be progressed, particularly when the only information available is from a third party not directly involved."

One of the women reportedy said: "I will make a complaint now. We trusted management to deal with it and never heard back."

Background

These allegations come as the process into Mr Haumaha's recent appointment as the deputy commissioner of police is under investigation. 

This began after it was reported an officer told the 2004 Operation Austin investigation into the police sex allegations that Mr Haumaha called Louise Nicholas' rape allegations "nonsense" and that "nothing really happened".

Mr Haumaha apologised for the comments, saying they do not reflect his views.

"It is important to say outright that I take responsibility for those comments, I deeply regret them, and I unreservedly apologise for the hurt and concern they have caused," he said.

The investigation hasn't gone smoothly, with Dr Pauline Kingi, who was chosen to head the inquiry into the appointment of Wally Haumaha as deputy police commissioner, standing down.

The development came after it emerged Mr Haumaha's LinkedIn account shows 23 skill endorsements from an account in the name of Dr Pauline Kingi, including leadership, Government and stakeholder management.

A new chair of the inquiry is expected to be named this week.

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
New Zealand
Politics
Tasman
Kaitlin Ruddock

Opponents and supporters of a controversial dam project have clashed in Richmond, near Nelson today.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Tasman District Council in protest of the proposed Waimea Community Dam, which is now estimated to cost more than $100 million.

Tasman Mayor Richard Kempthorne recently revealed the "gutting" news that cost estimates had blown out by $26 million dollars.

The proposed 53-metre high dam would be built in the Lee Valley in Tasman and is the council’s preferred option to solve the region’s "water shortage crisis".

The local council says the district isn’t meeting national freshwater policy standards for the Waimea River and it needs to either find a way to increase water flows or make cuts to the amount of water available to homes and businesses.

However, it now needs to find a way to plug the million dollar hole.

Currently, Waimea Irrigators have pledged to pay for almost half of the dam costs, while the council will pay just over a third.

Some ratepayers are infuriated by the possibility they will have to contribute more money.

This morning, dam opponents made their voices heard by chanting "No dam! Can the dam!" outside the council building.

Dam supporters were also present, holding placards which read "no water, no jobs".

Councillors are now debating on the future of the dam, with a decision needing to be made by the end of the month.

Hundreds of people massed outside the Tasman District Council in Richmond, near Nelson, to protest today. Source: 1 NEWS
Man at US compound with 11 'filthy' kids was training them to commit school shootings - prosecutors

Associated Press
Crime and Justice

A father arrested at a ramshackle New Mexico compound where 11 children were found living in filth was training youngsters to commit school shootings, prosecutors said in court documents obtained today.

The allegations against Siraj Ibn Wahhaj came to light as authorities awaited word on whether human remains discovered at the site were those of his missing son, who is severely disabled and went missing in December in Jonesboro, Georgia, near Atlanta.

The documents say Wahhaj was conducting weapons training with assault rifles at the compound near the Colorado border that was raided by authorities Saturday.

Prosecutor Timothy Hasson filed the court documents while asking that Wahhaj be held without bail after he was arrested last week with four other adults facing child abuse charges.

"He poses a great danger to the children found on the property as well as a threat to the community as a whole due to the presence of firearms and his intent to use these firearms in a violent and illegal manner," Hasson wrote.

Prosecutors did not bring up the school shooting accusation during initial court hearings Thursday for the abuse suspects.

A judge ordered them all held without bond pending further proceedings.

The children were found in rags, as tales of guns and exorcism emerge. Source: Associated Press

In the court documents, authorities said a foster parent of one of the 11 children removed from the compound had told authorities the child had been trained to use an assault rifle in preparation for a school shooting.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe previously said adults at the compound were "considered extremist of the Muslim belief."

He did not elaborate, saying it was part of the investigation.

Aleks Kostich of the Taos County Public Defender's Office questioned the new accusation of a school shooting conspiracy against by Wahhaj, saying the claim was presented with little information beyond the explanation that it came from a foster parent.

Kostich believes prosecutors are not certain about the credibility of the foster parent, whom he has no way of reaching to verify the claim, he said.

The human remains were being analyzed by medical examiners to determine if they are those of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, the missing boy.

Earlier this year, his grandfather, Imam Siraj Wahhaj, posted a plea on Facebook for help finding his grandson.

The elder Wahhaj heads the Masjid At-Taqwa in Brooklyn, a mosque that has attracted radical speakers to over the years.

He met Mahmud Abouhalima when he came to the site to raise money for Muslims in Afghanistan. Abouhalima later helped bomb the World Trade Center 1993.

A message that people were starving in rural New Mexico led to the discovery of 11 children living in filthy conditions. Source: Associated Press

In a Georgia arrest warrant, authorities said 39-year-old Siraj Ibn Wahhaj had told his son's mother that he wanted to perform an exorcism on the child because he believed he was possessed by the devil.

He later said he was taking the child to a park and didn't return.

He is accused in Georgia of kidnapping the boy.

The arrest warrant issued there says the missing boy has a condition caused by lack of oxygen and blood flow around the time of birth.

He cannot walk and requires constant attention, his mother told police.

For months, neighbors worried about the squalid compound built along a remote New Mexico plain, saying they took their concerns to authorities long before sheriff's officials raided the facility described as a small camping trailer in the ground.

The search at the compound came amid a two-month investigation that included the FBI.

Hogrefe said federal agents surveilled the area a few weeks ago but did not find probable cause to search the property.

That changed when Georgia detectives forwarded a message to the sheriff that he said initially had been sent to a third party, saying: "We are starving and need food and water."

Authorities found what Hogrefe called "the saddest living conditions and poverty" he has seen in 30 years in law enforcement.

He said Wahhaj was armed with multiple firearms, including an assault rifle. But he was taken into custody without incident.

The group arrived in Amalia in December, with enough money to buy groceries and construction supplies, according to Tyler Anderson, a 41-year-old auto mechanic who lives nearby.

He said he helped them install solar panels after they arrived but eventually stopped visiting.

Anderson said he met both of the men in the group, but never the women, who authorities have said are the mothers of the 11 children, ages 1 to 15.

"We just figured they were doing what we were doing, getting a piece of land and getting off the grid," Anderson said.

As the months passed, he said he stopped seeing the smaller children playing in the area and didn't hear guns being fired at a shooting range on the property.

Jason Badger, who owned the property where the compound was built, said he and his wife had pressed authorities to remove the group after becoming concerned about the children.

The group had built the compound on their acreage instead of a neighboring tract owned by Lucas Morton, one of the men arrested during the raid.

However, a judge dismissed an eviction notice filed by Badger against Morton in June, court records said.

The records did not provide further details on the judge's decision.

After the raid, Anderson looked over the property for the first time in months.

"I was flabbergasted from what it had turned into from the last time I saw it," he said.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, left, sits next to public defense attorney Aleks Kostich at a first appearance in New Mexico state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. Authorities were waiting to learn if human remains found at a disheveled living compound were those of Wahhaj's missing son. Authorities also allege Wahhaj was conducting weapons training with assault rifles at the compound near the Colorado border where they say they found 11 hungry children living in filthy conditions in a raid Friday. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)
Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, left, sits next to public defense attorney Aleks Kostich at a first appearance in New Mexico state district court in Taos, N.M., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. Source: Associated Press
