 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Three week trial of woman accused of helping friend commit suicide gets underway in Wellington

share
Emily Cooper

Emily Cooper 

1 NEWS Reporter

A drug commonly used for the euthanasia of animals in New Zealand was given to a woman knowing she would commit suicide, the Crown alleges.

Susan Austen is charged with assisting suicide and two charges of importing a Class C drug.
Source: 1 NEWS

Susan Austen is on trial in the High Court in Wellington. She pleaded not guilty to three charges - one of assisting suicide and two of importing a class C drug.

In June 2016 Anne Marie Treadwell was found dead in her room at Rita Angus retirement village in Wellington by her daughter.

The cause of death was found to be Pentobarbitone poisoning.

Her daughter, who didn't want to be filmed, became emotional while giving evidence telling the court her mother wanted to choose when and how she died.

Susan Austen is accused of helping a 77-year-old woman, who was suffering from health issues, commit suicide.
Source: 1 NEWS

"She wanted to choose when and how she wanted to die… to leave this world," she told the court while giving evidence this afternoon.

Mrs Treadwell was not terminally ill, but suffered from chronic pain, arthritis and depression.

Diary entries made by Mrs Treadwell will be used as evidence.

"Mrs Treadwell confided in the defendant about her plans that she decided the time was right," Crown lawyer Kate Feltham told the court.

The trial comes as the Independent Police Conduct Authority has completed its investigation into a breath-testing check point set up in Lower Hutt in October 2016, to identify people who attended a pro-euthanasia meeting. The findings will be released after the trial.

It also comes with the End of Life Choice Bill due before select committee. Public submissions are open until the 20th of February.

The trial is set down for three weeks. Thirty-one witnesses are due to give evidence.

Related

Wellington

Emily Cooper

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:13
2
Raw: Satellite data shows Cyclone Gita bearing down on Tonga

Category-5 Cyclone Gita due to smash into Tonga today

3

'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

4

Court hears how Kiwi Olympic gold medallist allegedly sexually violated girl while pair swam together

5
The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:23
1 NEWS reporter shows you how Tongans are readying for category 5 storm.

Curfew in place for Tonga's capital tonight as Pacific nation braces for 'destructive' Cyclone Gita

The storm is currently a category 4 cyclone but could become a category 5 when it hits Tonga about 7pm tonight.

Court hears how Kiwi Olympic gold medallist allegedly sexually violated girl while pair swam together

The man is on trial, accused of sexually abusing three girls between 1975 and 1983.

Auckland city night skyline with city center and Auckland Sky Tower, the iconic landmark of Auckland, New Zealand.

'No relief in sight' for unrelenting Auckland humidity with overnight temperatures set to average 19C over coming days

Aucklanders awoke to 100 per cent humidity level this morning, creating conditions no different to a tropical climate.

00:20
One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Social cost of deaths, injuries on NZ roads soars to more than $4 billion

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says more than 900 people lost their lives on the roads between 2014 and 2016.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 