Three trampers rescued from Mt Aspiring National Park

Three people have been rescued from Mt Aspiring National Park in Otago this afternoon, after a climber was killed when he fell several hundred metres on the mountain yesterday.

A man tramping in the vicinity of Rabbit Pass, near Matukituki River, got into trouble on rough terrain.

Mount Aspiring

He came across another pair of trampers, who were also in trouble, shortly before 1.30pm.

The group decided to activate the man's personal locator beacon and wait for help.

Rescue Coordination Centre spokesperson Vince Cholewa said the group were concerned if they walked forwards or backwards, they would receive injuries.

The trio were airlifted out at about 3.30pm. The man was flown to Wanaka and the pair returned to the bottom of the national park.

Police are continuing to inform next of kin of the man who fell to his death on the north-west ridge of Mt Aspiring yesterday, a police media spokesperson said.

The man, who police believe is an overseas visitor to New Zealand, fell from the buttress area on to the Therma Glacier, a fall of several hundred metres.

His climbing partner was uninjured.