Three teens charged over vicious central Auckland assault in May

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged over an alleged assault on two men on May 5 on Auckland's Queen Street.

CCTV footage was earlier released of the attack, where the two men were left unconscious on the ground.

Three 17-year-old males have been charged with two counts of intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one of the males also faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

Two of the teens have since appeared in Auckland District Court where they were remanded on bail until their next court appearance on 13 June 2018.

The third male will be appearing in the Youth Court.