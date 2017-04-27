Three teenagers arrested over RSA poppy bucket theft in Northland ram-raid

Three people have been arrested after the theft of an RSA poppy donation box during a ram raid of a Paparoa petrol station in Northland, just 45 minutes after Anzac Day ended.

Inspector Justin Rogers said two men aged 18 have been arrested and will be charged with burglary and one 16-year-old male has been referred to Youth Aid.

He says all three admitted their involvement in the donation box theft on April 26 when a car was driven through the front of the petrol station.

The vehicle was towed out of the petrol station.