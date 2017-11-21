Three teenagers arrested over aggravated robbery of pizza driver in Napier

Source:
Three teenagers have been arrested over the aggravated robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Napier on Sunday night.
Police car generic.
Source: 1 NEWS
Three males aged 13, 14 and 15 have been arrested over the incident.
The 22-year-old driver was delivering the order to the car park of the Quality Inn Hotel on Hastings Street just before 11pm on Sunday, and was threatened with a weapon.
Police say the driver was physically assaulted on the footpath by one male, while another entered the driver's car and took his phone, pizza order and cash.
The 14-year-old and 15-year-old were charged with aggravated robbery and are now before the Hastings Youth Court, while the 13-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid.
Police are still seeking two other people over the robbery and want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or seen this group hanging around in the Hastings Street area around 11pm Sunday.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news