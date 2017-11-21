Three teenagers arrested over aggravated robbery of pizza delivery driver in Napier

Three teenagers have been arrested over the aggravated robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Napier on Sunday night.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Three males aged 13, 14 and 15 have been arrested over the incident.

The 22-year-old driver was delivering the order to the car park of the Quality Inn Hotel on Hastings Street just before 11pm on Sunday, and was threatened with a weapon.

Police say the driver was physically assaulted on the footpath by one male, while another entered the driver's car and took his phone, pizza order and cash.

The 14-year-old and 15-year-old were charged with aggravated robbery and are now before the Hastings Youth Court, while the 13-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid.