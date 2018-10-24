TODAY |

Three teenagers arrested after aggravated robbery, train fight in Auckland

Three teenagers have been charged following a string of incidents, including an aggravated robbery, in Auckland last week.

On December 18, a group of four people were walking home on West Coast Road, in Glen Eden, when they were approached by the youths, who threatened them shortly after midnight, Acting Area Commander Waitemata West Inspector Stefan Sagar said in a statement.

Mr Sagar says the youths then assaulted the group, kicking and punching them before taking off with one of their bags.

He says the trio were also involved in a fight on a train earlier that night, as well as another dispute outside a nearby location.

Three people, aged between 15 and 18, were arrested after search warrants were carried out yesterday.

Two of the teenagers face aggravated robbery charges and are due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today.

A third teenager has been referred to Youth Aid.

