Three taken to hospital following house fire in Queenstown

Firefighters from across the South Island battled a house fire in Queenstown overnight which saw three people taken to hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say 25 firefighters were deployed from as far south as Invercargill after receiving reports of a balcony fire just after 2am on Huff Street, Queenstown.   

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS seven people were treated at the scene.

Three people, one in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition, were taken to Lakes District Hospital.

According to FENZ, the occupants of the two-storey home didn't evacuate until police arrived on the scene.  

Half of the street's residents were evacuated during the night as a precaution.

While the blaze has since been put out, the building is now considered to be unstable and an investigation into the cause is underway. 

