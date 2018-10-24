Three taken to hospital following house fire in Queenstown

Firefighters from across the South Island battled a house fire in Queenstown overnight which saw three people taken to hospital.

Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say 25 firefighters were deployed from as far south as Invercargill after receiving reports of a balcony fire just after 2am on Huff Street, Queenstown.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS seven people were treated at the scene.

Three people, one in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition, were taken to Lakes District Hospital.

According to FENZ, the occupants of the two-storey home didn't evacuate until police arrived on the scene.

Half of the street's residents were evacuated during the night as a precaution.