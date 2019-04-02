TODAY |

Three taken to hospital after Northland bus crash involving at least 20 people

Source:  1 NEWS

Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a bus in Kaipara, Northland, this morning.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS the incident occurred near the intersection of State Highway 12 and State Highway 1 in Brynderwyn.

Police were called shortly after 8.20am.

At least two people have are being treated by ambulance, the spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said three people have been transferred to Whangarei Hospital. Two were checked at the scene but not transferred to the hospital.

The patients are in moderate condition, the spokesperson said.

Eighteen others were involved in the bus crash. They have been moved to Otamatea High School and are being seen by medical professionals.

Part of the road is closed while the bus has been moved off the road.

The serious crash unit has been notified.

