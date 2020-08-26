Three takahē dead following 1080 drop in regional park, DOC confirms

Three takahē have died following a 1080 drop in Kahurangi National Park last week, with one of the deaths likely caused by 1080 poisoning while the deaths of the other two are still being investigated.

Takahē bird Source: istock.com

The Department of Conservation confirmed the death of the three birds today, and says they were part of a group of 18 being monitored by DOC’s Takahē Recovery Team.

A predator control operation happened last week in the area on 16 and 17 August. The 15 other birds remain alive and DOC says further monitoring is taking place.

Post-mortem results on the takahē first found dead show 1080 was the likely cause of death but DOC is waiting on toxicology testing results before it can be confirmed.

Testing is still to be carried out to uncover the causes of the deaths of the other two takahē although DOC confirms 1080 poisoning is a possibility.

Deidre Vercoe of the Takahē Recovery Programme says the deaths are “upsetting”, but it shows how tough and challenging conservation work for native species recovery can be.

“We know that the aerial 1080 predator control will have helped protect other threatened species in the area from predation,” says Ms Vercoe.

“Ultimately, large-scale predator control is essential for restoring takahē to large wild sites, without it they’ll be limited to sanctuary sites for the foreseeable future. Our shared vision with Ngāi Tahu is to return this taonga to its natural landscapes, so what we learn from this operation will be vital for informing the recovery of the species.”

DOC carried out aerial 1080 predator control over about 50,000 hectares in the Aorere and Gouland Downs area of the park as part of a programme to help protect threatened native species including kea, kākā, whio and great spotted kiwi from rats and stoats.

It followed a rise in predator numbers last year after a heavy beech seed fall.