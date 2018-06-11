 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Three strikes law to stay as Labour say NZ First unlikely to support repealing it - 'This is about making good decisions, not fast decisions'

Breaking
share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Three Strikes Law will not go before Cabinet today, after New Zealand First indicated they will be unlikely to support a repeal. 

Justice Minister Andrew Little fronted media today about the blow to Labour’s law and order reform.
Source: 1 NEWS

Justice Minister Andrew Little said he acknowledged "New Zealand First has concerns about the Three Strikes repeal". 

"The discussions with NZ First are pretty clear, this is a government that is totally committed to criminal justice reform, but I think everybody would rather see a full, well-rounded package of changes that means we can reduce offending, therefore reduce the number of victims of crime."

The Three Strike law means once an offender has had their third "strike" or sentenced for their third crime, the maximum sentence is handed down, unless it is considered unjust. 

Today Mr Little told media NZ First did not want to see the repealing of Three Strikes as separate from a "broader programme of criminal justice reform".

"They are clear with me, they are totally committed to criminal justice reform. There is failure in the system we have to address."

When asked if he had "forged ahead" without checking he had support in a repeal of the law, Mr Little said: "You don't get to the point of having a paper before Cabinet without going through a variety of hoops before then."

He did not think there would be any other issues with NZ First and Green Party support in the proposed justice reforms and that the package "would be ready to go" for next year.

"This is about making good decisions, not fast decisions."

Mr Little said "the reality is that the justice system is not working and we need to make changes to make our communities safer". 

Prison bars

Source: 1 NEWS

"Further work on a balanced reform package for a more effective criminal justice system that make our communities safer will be considered by the independent advisory panel to be appointed shortly, and progressed in August at the Criminal Justice Summit."

"We are committed to a meaningful and balanced programme of change and we will be consulting our coalition partners and the public on this over the coming months."

National Party leader Simon Bridges told Radio New Zealand today the proposal of scrapping the law could show a divide between Labour and NZ First.

"We'll see the power dynamics of that and who's really in charge... Winston Peters may take a slightly different view," Mr Bridges said. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:40
1
Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person at the unveiling of his headstone in Auckland.

Watch: 'We love him' - Eric Rush pays tribute to 'great' Jonah Lomu at unveiling of All Blacks legend's headstone

00:15
2
A woman has been arrested over the incident which an eyewitness filmed.

Watch: US woman arrested after children filmed in car in pet kennels


3

Live stream: 1 News at Midday

00:41
4
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

04:00
5
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

03:44
We crossed live to Windsor Castle to our European Correspondent Joy Reid for all the latest following the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It's official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit New Zealand later this year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will touch down on Kiwi shores likely late October.

00:33
Justice Minister Andrew Little fronted media today about the blow to Labour’s law and order reform.

Three strikes law to stay as Labour say NZ First unlikely to support repealing it - 'This is about making good decisions, not fast decisions'

Justice Minister Andrew Little said he acknowledged "New Zealand First has concerns about the Three Strikes repeal".

01:54
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest update.

Get ready for a drenching: Heavy rain, strong winds set to buffet upper North Island including Auckland

A severe weather warning is also in place for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty.

05:01

Campaigner condemns sacking of West Coast childcare worker with HIV as 'discrimination' - 'What they didn’t do was look into the facts'

HIV-positive childcare worker Gayle Jonker says she was "humiliated" by having her status publicised to parents by staff.


00:15
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

Hartley claims Williams driver Lance Stroll ran him off the track.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 