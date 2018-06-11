 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Three strikes law to stay as Labour say NZ First unlikely to support repealing it

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Three Strikes Law will not go before Cabinet today, after New Zealand First indicated they will be unlikely to support a repeal. 

Justice Minister Andrew Little fronted media today about the blow to Labour’s law and order reform.
Source: 1 NEWS

Justice Minister Andrew Little said he acknowledged "New Zealand First has concerns about the Three Strikes repeal". 

The Three Strike law means once an offender has had their third "strike" or sentenced for their third crime, the maximum sentence is handed down, unless it is considered unjust. 

Mr Little said "the reality is that the justice system is not working and we need to make changes to make our communities safer". 

Mr Little said the law had not helped to reduce serious crime.

Prison bars

Source: 1 NEWS

"Further work on a balanced reform package for a more effective criminal justice system that make our communities safer will be considered by the independent advisory panel to be appointed shortly, and progressed in August at the Criminal Justice Summit."

"We are committed to a meaningful and balanced programme of change and we will be consulting our coalition partners and the public on this over the coming months."

National Party leader Simon Bridges told Radio New Zealand today the proposal of scrapping the law could show a divide between Labour and NZ First.

"We'll see the power dynamics of that and who's really in charge... Winston Peters may take a slightly different view," Mr Bridges said. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

2

'Brave' neighbour and off-duty cop come to aid of Southland man being savaged by rottweilers

01:54
3
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest update.

Get ready for a drenching: Heavy rain, strong winds set to buffet upper North Island including Auckland

00:22
4
The incident occurred on the north-western motorway just before 6pm Sunday.

Watch: Car bursts into flames on Auckland motorway after ploughing into car at police checkpoint

00:15
5
The US boxer dominated Horn to win the WBO welterweight title in Las Vegas.

Jeff Horn's 'excuses' made US boxer Terence Crawford hungrier for WBO welterweight title fight

00:33
Justice Minister Andrew Little fronted media today about the blow to Labour’s law and order reform.

Three strikes law to stay as Labour say NZ First unlikely to support repealing it

Justice Minister Andrew Little said he acknowledged "New Zealand First has concerns about the Three Strikes repeal".

01:54
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest update.

Get ready for a drenching: Heavy rain, strong winds set to buffet upper North Island including Auckland

A severe weather warning is also in place for Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty.

05:01

Campaigner condemns sacking of West Coast childcare worker with HIV as 'discrimination' - 'What they didn’t do was look into the facts'

HIV-positive childcare worker Gayle Jonker says she was "humiliated" by having her status publicised to parents by staff.


00:15
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

Hartley claims Williams driver Lance Stroll ran him off the track.

00:50

Watch: Simon Bridges declares nation is in for a 'snoozefest' with Winston Peters as PM

Mr Peters will take over the reigns as PM for six weeks while Jacinda Ardern is on maternity leave.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 