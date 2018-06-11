Three strikes law to stay as Labour say NZ First unlikely to support repealing it

The Three Strikes Law will not go before Cabinet today, after New Zealand First indicated they will be unlikely to support a repeal.

Justice Minister Andrew Little said he acknowledged "New Zealand First has concerns about the Three Strikes repeal".

The Three Strike law means once an offender has had their third "strike" or sentenced for their third crime, the maximum sentence is handed down, unless it is considered unjust.

Mr Little said "the reality is that the justice system is not working and we need to make changes to make our communities safer".

Mr Little said the law had not helped to reduce serious crime.

"Further work on a balanced reform package for a more effective criminal justice system that make our communities safer will be considered by the independent advisory panel to be appointed shortly, and progressed in August at the Criminal Justice Summit."

"We are committed to a meaningful and balanced programme of change and we will be consulting our coalition partners and the public on this over the coming months."

National Party leader Simon Bridges told Radio New Zealand today the proposal of scrapping the law could show a divide between Labour and NZ First.