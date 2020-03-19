Three staff at Waitakere Hospital test positive for Covid-19

Waitakere Hospital has had to take immediate steps to protect potential at-risk workers and patients after three staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Source: Pexels

Waitematā DHB said in a statement this afternoon the staff had worked on a ward where Covid-19-positive patients from St Margaret’s Hospital and Rest Home were transferred due to staffing shortages at that facility.

“As soon as we became aware of these cases, we moved quickly to respond and we will take all appropriate actions to minimise any risks,” Waitematā DHB deputy CEO Dr Andrew Brant said.

“It is unclear at this stage whether contact with those patients was the source of the staff contracting Covid-19 or whether any of the cases are linked. Full personal protective equipment was made available and worn by staff at all times in this area.

“The DHB has an auditing programme in place on the appropriate use of PPE for all Covid patients. An urgent review is in progress to understand how and where the infection may have occurred.

“Contact-tracing of staff and patients is underway to identify close and casual contacts for follow-up. A number of staff are being stood-down from work as a precaution and are going into self-isolation pending test results.”