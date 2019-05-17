Three sightings but no solid leads in search for Auckland companies missing mascot

A horse painted as a zebra, an animal statue importer and a zebra-like figure under a tarpaulin on a truck have all been called in as sightings of Auckland’s missing zebra.

Debra the zebra went missing four days ago from the back of a truck parked on Neilson Street in Auckland’s Onehunga.

Today, Zebra U Pick Car Parts boss Warren Strong, confirmed there have been three potential sightings of Debra.

"In Helensville, someone saw a potential Zebra on the back of a truck with a tarpaulin over it.

"Someone saw a zebra in a backyard in Albany, which turned out to be someone importing animal statues.

"Someone saw a zebra on Takanini straight which turned out to be a horse, painted as a zebra. Unfortunately none were Debra."

Debra was stolen in broad daylight last Thursday, between the hours of 10.00am and 1:30pm.

She is made of a resin substance and stands about 2m high by 3m in length.

Debra is somewhat of an icon for Onehunga residents and shot to citywide fame as she graced the cover of this year’s Yellow Pages.

Onehunga Police are investigating and anyone with information is encouraged to call (09) 302 6400.