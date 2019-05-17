TODAY |

Three sightings but no solid leads in search for Auckland companies missing mascot

Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

A horse painted as a zebra, an animal statue importer and a zebra-like figure under a tarpaulin on a truck have all been called in as sightings of Auckland’s missing zebra.

Debra the zebra went missing four days ago from the back of a truck parked on Neilson Street in Auckland’s Onehunga.

Today, Zebra U Pick Car Parts boss Warren Strong, confirmed there have been three potential sightings of Debra.

"In Helensville, someone saw a potential Zebra on the back of a truck with a tarpaulin over it.

"Someone saw a zebra in a backyard in Albany, which turned out to be someone importing animal statues.

"Someone saw a zebra on Takanini straight which turned out to be a horse, painted as a zebra. Unfortunately none were Debra."

Debra was stolen in broad daylight last Thursday, between the hours of 10.00am and 1:30pm.

She is made of a resin substance and stands about 2m high by 3m in length.

Debra is somewhat of an icon for Onehunga residents and shot to citywide fame as she graced the cover of this year’s Yellow Pages.

Onehunga Police are investigating and anyone with information is encouraged to call (09) 302 6400.

Or you can email the Seven Sharp team, SevenSharp@tvnz.co.nz

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Her owners say she was stolen from their Onehunga shop in broad daylight yesterday. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    New Zealand
    Auckland
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    In this image made available on Sunday May 19, 2019 by Kensington Palace, Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and her son Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)
    Prince Louis stars in pictures of garden Duchess of Cambridge helped create for Chelsea Flower Show
    2
    Two other worker's say the toxic culture at Oranga Tamariki is affecting their work.
    Father threatening to sue Oranga Tamariki over investigation
    3
    The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
    Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
    4
    One person was injured in the incident which was reported just before 3pm.
    Police name man killed in Otara shooting
    5
    Steve Hansen said Folau will be a big loss for the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
    'It's disappointing for Australia' - All Blacks coach on Israel Folau's axing
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    01:00
    Danny O'Brien of the Electronic Frontier Foundation says the document on extremist content online took many experts by surprise.

    Christchurch Call rushed, generalities says international digital rights advocate
    Customs Minister Kris Faafoi was invited to be one of the first New Zealanders to use a UK eGate, when he arrived in Heathrow Airport last week.

    Kiwis entering UK given greater access to automated passport eGates

    00:33
    One person was injured in the incident which was reported just before 3pm.

    Police name man killed in Otara shooting
    Young boy feet kicking a soccer ball

    Oranga Tamariki teams up with Sport NZ to give Kiwi kids in Government care better access to sport