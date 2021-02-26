Three shots fired by police at gun-wielding man who died after Auckland standoff

A 34-year-old man, shot dead by police in South Auckland last night, was known to police on active charges, and was displaying "erratic and aggressive behaviour" before lethal action was taken, police say.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police were called to the Avis Street property in Papatoetoe following reports of a gun being fired through a window of a neighbouring house around 5.50pm yesterday.

Superintendent Jill Rogers this morning told media there were "several" family members inside the property, but nobody was injured as a result of that shooting.

The police armed offenders squad and Eagle helicopter were brought in and cordons were put in place to surround the street.

Just before 8.30pm, the man came out of the house with a shotgun, officers repeatedly asked him to drop the gun and he failed to do so. He was then shot by police.

Police said in a statement today St John ambulance staff immediately administered advanced first aid before the man was transported to Middlemore Hospital for surgery, where he has died.

Man shot by police during standoff in Auckland's Papatoetoe dies in hospital

At a media conference this morning, Rogers said the man was known to police on active charges, but she wouldn't comment on what they were for.

"Our specialist negotiators had been attempting to engage with him for quite some time, a matter of hours, this had been unsuccessful," she said.

"He continued to display erratic and aggressive behaviour and this had been observed by our police staff who were in attendance.

"He arrived outside the address unexpectedly, brandishing the firearm at the attending police staff and was shot."

Rogers said she understands he was shot three times, but that it would form part of police's investigation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A critical incident investigation into the shooting is now underway and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.

"Police staff that were in attendance last night had a whole range of tactical options available to them, tragically we are required to respond to the events as it unfolds and this has resulted in lethal force being used," Rogers said.

Police are in the process of notifying family both in Auckland and Australia.

"We have a family liaison working alongside the deceased's family, we also have strong support around our own police staff and that involves psychological support for them as well," Rogers said.

"This is the outcome that no officer wants ... it is the most serious of a decision that a police officer will face in their duties so, as you can well imagine, he will be deeply affected by this but we will be offering all support that we can to the officer and their colleagues."

A post mortem of the body is being carried out.