Three seriously injured in crash near Taupo

One person is in a critical condition and two others seriously injured following a collision involving a truck and a car at Wairakei, near Taupo.
Police were alerted shortly before 5pm to the crash on Wairakei Drive at Wairakei.
St John Ambulance says four vehicles attended and a helicopter was dispatched to the scene.
Police say there are local diversions in place along Huka Falls Rd and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
