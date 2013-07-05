Three seriously injured in Bay of Plenty crash

Three people are in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash just south of Katikati, in the Bay of Plenty, 36km north-west of Tauranga.

Police road closed Source: 1 NEWS

A fire spokesperson said two patients had to be "cut out" of a vehicle after becoming trapped.

A rescue helicopter is also on the way to the crash to transport the patients to hospital.

The crash happened on the corner of SH2 and Wharawhara Road.

The fire spokesperson says the road will be closed.