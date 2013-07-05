 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Three seriously injured in Bay of Plenty crash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Three people are in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash just south of Katikati, in the Bay of Plenty, 36km north-west of Tauranga.

Police road closed

Source: 1 NEWS

A fire spokesperson said two patients had to be "cut out" of a vehicle after becoming trapped.

A rescue helicopter is also on the way to the crash to transport the patients to hospital.

The crash happened on the corner of SH2 and Wharawhara Road.

The fire spokesperson says the road will be closed.

The Fire Service was called to the crash around 3pm today.

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Black Caps batsman passed Nathan Astle for most ODI tons by a Black Cap after launching one last delivery to the boundary ropes against South Africa.

LIVE: Black Caps bowlers take two wickets early as Proteas begin steady chase for 289

01:08
2
Philip Kinraid killed his daughter by holding her head on a pillow to try to settle her, in June, 2015.

Watch: 'Her life was taken away in an instant, she was only two' - judge's tough words to man who killed his daughter using pillow

02:02
3
The Labour leader is way behind Bill English according to the latest poll.

John Armstrong: Poll, what poll? Andrew Little puts his head in the election year sand

01:28
4
The men walked away empty-handed, but left a pretty good clue to their identities after failing to cover up in time.

Watch: Pair caught on CCTV checking out property in swanky Auckland suburb


11:56
5
People from around the world died in the tragedy. They have been individually acknowledged at the official opening of the new memorial.

We will remember them: The 185 Christchurch earthquake victims acknowledged by name

00:30
The Black Caps batsman passed Nathan Astle for most ODI tons by a Black Cap after launching one last delivery to the boundary ropes against South Africa.

LIVE: Black Caps bowlers take two wickets early as Proteas begin steady chase for 289

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the second match of the ODI series between New Zealand and South Africa from Christchurch.

01:08
Philip Kinraid killed his daughter by holding her head on a pillow to try to settle her, in June, 2015.

Watch: 'Her life was taken away in an instant, she was only two' - judge's tough words to man who killed his daughter using pillow

Philip Kinraid has been jailed for four years after killing his daughter Esme in June, 2015.

00:28
Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

'Yeah… that doesn’t sound that great' – MKR's Pete Evans unimpressed with Kiwi Onion Dip recipe

Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

00:39
With rising numbers of prisoners, hundreds of prison officers are being trained to guard the growing prison population.

Watch: Mass haka performed by new prison officers as Corrections go on international recruitment drive

"In the future we're going to be one of the biggest government departments".

01:13
Foran won't be able to play for the Warriors until round three against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Watch: Transformed Warriors star Kieran Foran speaks publicly for first time about 'big love' since joining club

Foran, 26, said being around family and surrounded by "big love" has made all the difference.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ