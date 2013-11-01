TODAY |

Three seriously injured as car catches fire after colliding with pole in Hamilton

Source:  1 NEWS

Three people have been seriously injured, with one in ciritcal condition, after a car smashed in to a power pole in Hamilton. 

Police say the car collided with a pole before catching fire at the intersection of Tawa St and Kahikatea Dr in Melville just after 6 this morning.

State Highway 1 is now closed between State Highway 3 and Alison St and police are asking for motorists to avoid the area. 

Diversions have been put in place and the serious crash unit is at the scene. 

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Accidents
