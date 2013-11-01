Three seriously injured as car catches fire after colliding with pole in Hamilton

Three people have been seriously injured, with one in ciritcal condition, after a car smashed in to a power pole in Hamilton.

The front of an ambulance vehicle used for transporting people to hospital who require medical attention. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the car collided with a pole before catching fire at the intersection of Tawa St and Kahikatea Dr in Melville just after 6 this morning.

State Highway 1 is now closed between State Highway 3 and Alison St and police are asking for motorists to avoid the area.