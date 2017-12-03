Three riders injured at annual trail bike event in Waikato, including 14-year-old girl

Source:NZN
Three riders have been injured at the annual Ngaroma trail bike event in Waikato.
Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter at scene of quad bike accident.
The region's rescue helicopter headed to the event about 12pm on Sunday after three riders had crashed off their motorbikes in a short space of time.
A 14-year-old Hamilton girl with a head and arm injury and a 48-year-old Tokoroa man with a broken leg were both flown to Waikato Hospital.
The other person was taken by road in an ambulance.
The ride starts and finishes at Ngaroma Hall in the Otorohanga District and there is a separate track for children to ride on with supervision.
