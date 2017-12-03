Three riders injured at annual trail bike event in Waikato, including 14-year-old girl

Three riders have been injured at the annual Ngaroma trail bike event in Waikato.

Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter at scene of quad bike accident. Source: Westpac Rescue

The region's rescue helicopter headed to the event about 12pm on Sunday after three riders had crashed off their motorbikes in a short space of time.

A 14-year-old Hamilton girl with a head and arm injury and a 48-year-old Tokoroa man with a broken leg were both flown to Waikato Hospital.

The other person was taken by road in an ambulance.