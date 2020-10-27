Three Rebels gang members charged after female police officer in Northland shot at

Three men have been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting at a lone female police officer in Northland in October.

All three men are members of the Rebels gang.

The officer was fired at in the early hours of the morning on October 27 near Puketona Junction after a car pulled in front of a police vehicle, forcing it to stop.

Two men with firearms allegedly exited their car and one fired at the windscreen of the police car. The offer retreated unharmed, and called for back up.



Earlier in the evening the men allegedly kidnapped a man at gunpoint, forcing him into the boot of his own car, and shooting at him as he escaped.



The three charged men were picked up by police in separate locations in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

A 44-year-old man is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, arson, using a firearm against a police officer, and participating in an organised crime group and is appearing in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

A 26-year-old man is charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, arson, using a firearm against a police officer, and participating in an organised crime group. He is due to appear in the Tokoroa District Court tomorrow.