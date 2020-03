Three rare adult pygmy whales have been euthanised near Whangārei today after stranding themselves overnight.

One of the whales was shot dead at Waipu Cove early this morning, while rescuers worked to refloat the remaining two, 1 NEWS understands.

After several attempts were made to rescue the whales, the Department of Conservation made the decision to euthanise them based on their deteriorating conditions.