Three protestors arrested at site of controversial Waiheke Island marina development

Source:  1 NEWS

Three protestors have been arrested and removed from the Kennedy Point marina construction site at Waiheke Island’s Pūtiki Bay.

Kennedy Point on Waiheke Island. Source: Rose Davis

Police say the protestors were trespassing on a pontoon inside the construction zone on island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

There have been issues between developers and protestors at the site for a number of months. Protestors are attempting to stop the 186-berth marina from being built over concerns it could impact a kororā / little blue penguin colony's natural habitat.

The incident comes as protests against Waiheke's controversial marina heated up again. Source: 1 NEWS

Inspecotor Gary Davey says police will remain at the site and monitor the situation closely.

Davey, says their focus is on ensuring the safety of all parties, from protesters present, to construction workers and the wider public.

“Police recognise the public’s right to protest peacefully and lawfully.”


