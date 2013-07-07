Three prison staff 'on special leave' as Corrections investigates issue around 'security procedures'

Corrections has launched an investigation into "compliance with specific security procedures" at Christchurch Men's Prison and confirms that the prison director and two of his staff are "on special leave".

Source: 1 NEWS

The department is issuing little else about the investigation at this stage other than to say it's "become aware of potential non-compliance with the department's security procedures".

It's issued a statement in the name of Ben Clark, the Southern Region Commissioner, which says:

"Recently I became aware of potential non-compliance with the Department's security procedures at Christchurch Men's Prison.

Although there is no suggestion that the prison's security has been compromised, it is extremely important that all aspects of our security procedures are complied with.

In response I have requested that Ray van Beynen, Director Intel and Operations, undertake a review into compliance with specific security procedures.