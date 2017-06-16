 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Three prison officers in court on charges related to alleged attack by inmates at Auckland prison

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A guard was stabbed and three inmates were injured in the incident.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: Breakfast

2
2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 16/5/2017 Ben Te'o Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland/www.photosport.nz

Auckland-born Lion Ben Te'o says All Blacks clash holds no significance

00:26
3
This kind of theatrics is usually saved for on the field, but Luxembourg’s Vincent Thill couldn’t control himself.

Watch: Teenage footballer throws sideline tantrum after being pulled by manager in World Cup qualifier

02:26
4
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Exclusive: Tongan seasonal workers plied underage girls in NZ with drugs, booze before sex

02:16
5
Otto Warmbier's family say he's been in a coma for more than one year.

'No excuse for the way the North Koreans treated our son' - US student's father slams reclusive nation after son returns home in coma

00:34
Some lucky music fans in Auckland became the first to hear the pop star's highly-anticipated second album Melodrama.

'Fantastically intimate' - finally, Lorde's new album 'Melodrama' is officially released after four year wait

Despite an online leak 24 hours prior, Lorde's sophomore album release has still thrilled fans.


00:33
Wilson claimed Bauer Media painted her as a serial liar.

Video: Rebel Wilson charms media after huge defamation win

"I didn't deserve it and if they knew me personally, they'd know that I've worked so hard for everything I've ever got."

00:36
Malcolm Turnbull even joked, 'I have this Russian guy' at Australia's Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball.

Watch: Australia's PM roasts Donald Trump with mocking impersonation in leaked video he didn't know was being filmed

Malcolm Turnbull launched into an unflattering satirical tirade of the US President that had his audience in hysterics, at the Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball last night.


02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Exclusive: Tongan seasonal workers plied underage girls in NZ with drugs, booze before sex

The men were sent back to Tonga in disgrace earlier this year.

Two kittens thrown out of car onto Auckland motorway in 'despicable act' - do you know who did it?

One kitten is dead and the SPCA want to find out who did this.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ